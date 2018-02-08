8/02/2018
'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D. Lee To Direct Kevin Hart In 'Uptown Saturday Night' Remake
Man, remember when the Uptown Saturday Night remake was going to star Will Smith and Denzel Washington? That was years ago, and sadly it never came to be because that would have been amazing. Kevin Hart is in one of the lead roles now, and it looks like he may finally have a director in Girls Trip's Malcolm D. Lee.
Variety reports Lee as being in talks to direct Uptown Saturday Night, a remake of the 1974 buddy comedy that starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as friends who have their wallets stolen at a seedy nightclub, launching them into a crazy attempt to find the crooks and recover a winning lottery ticket. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent script, while Smith remains on board as a producer. No word on who will join Hart as one of the two estranged buddies, but word is they wanted to name a helmer first.
This is a reunion for Lee and Hart who worked together on the upcoming comedy, Night School.