'First Man' Trailer: Ryan Gosling Rockets Off To The Moon

One of the best things about frequenting the museums' IMAX theaters right now is they are all showing trailers for, Damien Chazelle's space drama about Neil Armstrong's historic flight to the moon. Every second of it is intense, jaw-dropping in scope and velocity, and it simply looks like one of the most impressive movies to arrive this awards season. And now we have a new look at the film which stars Ryan Gosling as the most famous astronaut in history.Reuniting with hisstar, Chazelle is still venturing outside of his comfort zone on this one. After two music-based dramas that earned him more accolades than veterans with ten times his filmmaking experience, Chazelle switches gears for a space biopic on the famously reserved Armstrong. It's also the first time Chazelle is directing from a script not his own, although havingandwriter Josh Singer on board isn't too shabby. Co-starring in the film are Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Pablo Schreiber, Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal, and Jason Clarke; no shortage of talent there, either.Here's the synopsis:opens October 12th. Does Chazelle have a third straight Best Picture nominee on his hands? Sure looks like it.