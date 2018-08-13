First Look At Liu Yifei As Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan'

Filming has begun on Disney's latest live-action fairytale, or folktale in this case. It's, based on the Chinese legend that was memorably adapted into a $300M hit animated movie in 1998. Disney has dropped the first image of star Liu Yifei, looking like she's ready to jump right into battle.Yifeil takes the titular role in the film directed by Whale Rider's Niki Caro. She'll be joined by Jet Li, who she starred with in 2008's, plus Donnie Yen (), Jason Scott Lee (y), Yoson An (), Gong Li (a), Utkarsh Ambudkar (), and more.Nothing in there about it being a musical, and the press release included with the image fails to list any songwriters. That'll be a disappointment to fans who loved the animated movie's Oscar-nomninated soundtrack.hits theaters on March 27th 2020.