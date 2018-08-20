8/20/2018
Evangeline Lilly And 'Ant-Man' Director Peyton Reed Want Wasp In An All-Female Avengers Movie
One of the most talked about but going nowhere projects Marvel has is this all-female Avengers movie, that began as a random idea then exploded into something fans desperately want to see happen. It's not as if the female characters couldn't carry a movie on their own; most of them could probably carry a solo franchise if given the chance. And the actresses who would be involved are definitely into it. One of those is Ant-Man & the Wasp's Evangeline Lilly, who tells Comicbook.com she's far more interested in a teamup with female superheroes than she is in Wasp getting her own movie...
“I like the MCU and I’d like to stay. But I actually don’t like the idea of a ‘Wasp’ standalone film, because Ant-Man and Wasp, since the very beginning in the comic books, were always a team. And really, they’re kind of one of the only proper and true teams in the MCU, otherwise it’s mostly a lot of individuals. And I love the team aspect of it, I love watching the interplay between Wasp and Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. For me it’s the most fun part of the film.”
She then added, “So I don’t love the idea of breaking them up — except if there was an all-female ‘Avengers’ film. Then I’m in.”
Ant-Man director Peyton Reed takes it a step further. Not only does he think an all-female Avengers film is a good idea, but he thinks Wasp should be the leader, and it's hard to argue with his reasoning. He tells HuffPo...
“I’d like her running things. I’d like to see her as the head of the all-female Avengers. I know Evangeline sort of said … maybe that would be Captain Marvel because she does have the word ‘captain’ in her name. But I think Hope van Dyne is a very decisive leader and a tactician, in addition to being a brilliant scientist. So she checks a lot of boxes in terms of who’s going to be running the Avengers, theoretically.”
Not only has Wasp proven to be a very capable hero, she's clearly the better of her partner who is a bit of a screw-up. The only thing standing in Wasp's way of being a leader is that she's not great with people and seems to enjoy working alone more than as a team, but maybe that has something to do with who she's working with.