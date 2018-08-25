8/25/2018
Emma Watson In, Emma Stone Out Of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'
Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women got put together pretty quickly, with a star-studded cast announced right from day one. Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee Chalamet were on board from the start, making this a group any director would be lucky to have. However, scheduling conflicts are driving Stone out, and she's been replaced by someone that's a little bit ironic.
According to Variety, Stone's promotional obligations on awards season hopeful The Favorite will prevent her from a role in Gerwig's film. In talks to replace her? Emma Watson, who will step in just in time as Sony plans for production to begin next month. It's unclear which of the March sisters she will play as that's still being decided. Check out IMDB and they claim it's Meg March, though.
So why the irony? Following his success on Whiplash, director Damian Chazelle moved ahead on his L.A. musical, La La Land, and originally he wanted Emma Watson to star alongside Miles Teller. Obviously, that didn't happen for a number of reasons, scheduling being one of them. Now the situations are reversed.