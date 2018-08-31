8/31/2018
'Eighth Grade' Breakout Elsie Fisher Joins 'The Addams Family', 'Doctor Sleep' Casts Kyliegh Curran As Abra Stone
When we look back at the memorable performances of 2018, one that's sure to rank high on the list is Elsie Fisher's star-making role in Eighth Grade. Before that she had been known best for voicing Agnes in two Despicable Me movies. Now she's set to join a different animated film, MGM's The Addams Family, which already has Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney on board. The film is based on the Charles Addams cartoons, which were adapted into a popular TV series and live-action films. Isaac is voicing Gomez, patriarch of the creepy and kooky family, with Theron as his wife, Morticia. Moretz is their daughter, Wednesday; Wolfhard voices their son, Pugsley; Midler as Grandmama, and Janney as nemesis Margeaux Needler. Fisher is set to play Margeaux's daughter, Parker. The Addams Family will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party), and open on October 18th 2019. [THR]
Doctor Sleep, the adaptation of Stephen King's sequel to The Shining, has added rising star Kyliegh Curran in the key role of Abra "Abby" Rafaella Stone, the granddaughter of Jack Torrance and the niece of Danny Torrance. Abra is found to have powerful psychic abilities, predicting the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. It also makes her a target of the True Knot and Rose the Hat, who think her powers can cure them from a terrible disease. Curran earned praise for her Broadway role as young Nala in The Lion King, but this is her biggest screen role to date. She joins Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson in the Mike Flanagan-directed film, which opens on January 24th 2020. [Deadline]