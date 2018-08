Dwayne Johnson's 'Big Trouble In Little China' Is A Sequel Not A Remake

In the file marked "Movies I Hope Never Get Made" sits prominently the proposed remake of John Carpenter 1986 classic, Even with Dwayne Johnson set three years ago to star in the film in place of Kurt "Jack Burton" Russell, it just sounded like a horrible idea best left in a desk drawer somewhere. With so much time having passed there was some hope that may actually happen, but nope, it's still out there. There is some semi-good news, though, in that it appears to not really be a remake, but a sequel of sorts.Johnson's production partner Hiram Garcia spoke to Collider and was asked about Big Trouble in Little China, and he clears up that Johnson won't actually be replacing Russell in the lead role because this is a continuation rather than a remake...Okay, so Johnson won't be playing Jack Burton and he won't be trucking on the Porkchop Express. Maybe that means Russell can make a cameo then? Or just co-star with Johnson outright? Now that I'd be down for, watching them fight their way through the mystical Little China criminal underground.Still no word on when this might actually happen. It has a script by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz () but that's it for now.