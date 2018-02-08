8/02/2018
Disney Eyeing James Gunn's Replacement On 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'
Despite a massive showing of support from fans and a joint letter by the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, chances are slim that Disney will rehire James Gunn. Variety, who only days ago were saying Disney was considering a reversal of their decision to fire the director, now say he is unlikely to be reinstated.
Gunn was fired from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after years-old provocative tweets were made public by his enemies. Gunn's supporters noted that he had apologized for the statements years ago, and there was some talk that maybe this would have an affect in getting Disney brass to change their minds. The cast's letter, while heartfelt, doesn't include any threats of quitting the film, and even if they wanted to they are all under contract. With Disney Studios chief Alan Horn and CEO Bob Iger both in on the decision to oust Gunn, there's very little hope anything will change.
An insider told the site, “I don’t see Disney re-hiring him. Those tweets were so horrible and Disney has a different standard than other studios.”
There's a chance Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will get pushed back while Disney searches for Gunn's replacement. Names already being mentioned are familiar ones to the MCU: Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War), and Jon Favreau (Iron Man). All are super busy with other projects, though, and are unlikely to be available any time soon, if at all, and it may be a Marvel outsider who ultimately gets the job.
Filming had been planned to start in February 2019 but if a director can't be found expect that date to get moved.