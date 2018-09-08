8/09/2018
Deadpool Kills Baby Hitler In Deleted Scene From The Sequel
Deadpool 2 had its share of edgy, politically-incorrect moments, but there were still some scenes deemed "too much" for the theatrical cut. One that we heard about early on involved Deadpool using Cable's gear to go back in time and kill baby Hitler. It's okay to go back and kill Ryan Reynolds, apparently, but Hitler? Too much.
Well, that scene is now available online and you can check it out below. Frankly, I think it's pretty tame...
I think that could've been left in, but co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul wernick previously told Uproxx that test audiences had a bad reaction to the footage...
“We shot it and we put it in front of an audience. [Deadpool’s] got the crib and he’s standing in the German nursery and he’s leaning over the crib to do it and there was kind of this, ‘ohhhhh.’ And we thought we don’t want to leave the crowd on an ‘ohhhhh.’ So it ended up coming out.” Added Wernick, “There’s even a draft of that scene where we back it up even more where he’s standing over baby Hitler and says, ‘God, that is a toughie.’ He finds a Sharpie and draws a mustache on the baby — a little baby mustache.”
There's an additional scene that shows Deadpool doesn't actually kill the kid, so I'm doubly confused why they didn't just keep it. Not that it would have added anything to the movie, I guess. Judge for yourself. Deadpool 2 is available now digitally, and hits Bluray on August 21st.