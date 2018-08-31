DC Universe Launch Date Announced, Plus New Looks At 'Young Justice: Outsiders' And 'Titans'

If you thought the "Fuck Batman" trailer for DC Universe'sseries looked awful, at least you won't have to wait long to see what else it has to offer. The streaming service has been officially announced to launch on September 15th, ironic because it's actually Batman Day. "Fuck Batman", indeed. Does Robin have his own holiday? No. No, he doesn't.The reveal was made during the first episode of DC Daily, a new DC entertainment news talk show that will include a revolving lineup of hosts including Harley Quinn Smith (why??), Arrow's John Barrowman, Samm Levine, and more. The first episode was hosted by DC super nerd, Kevin Smith.Titans will make its debut on October 12th, and a batch of new images featuring Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven were released which look like they were filtered through a game of. Seriously, why are these so grim and haunting?Fans will also get the third season of the animated series,, and there's a new clip which shows Nightwing, literally the same Dick Grayson in, but with a much better attitude and half as scary. Subscribers will also get the James Wan-producedseries, aanimated series,, plus classics like, the Christopher Reevefilms,the original, and