8/27/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Peppermint' Starring Jennifer Garner
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the action-packed revenge thriller, Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner. The film is directed by Taken's Pierre Morel.
SYNOPSIS: Peppermint is a high impact, Jennifer Garner led, action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are
killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force – eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI- as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, September 5th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like a chance to win passes, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Thursday, August 30th and notified by email. Good luck!
Peppermint opens September 7th.
