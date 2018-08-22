DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'God Bless The Broken Road'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of the inspirational drama,SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Wednesday, August 29th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to enter to win an Admit-Two pass, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selecte on Saturday, August 25th and notified by email. Good luck!opens September 7th.