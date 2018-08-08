8/08/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'The Happytime Murders'
No Sesame, All Street. We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Happytime Murders, the outrageous R-rated puppet comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and directed by Brian Henson, the son of Muppets creator Jim Henson.
SYNOPSIS: Set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist, detective Connie Edwards (Melissa McCarthy) teams up with her puppet partner, Phil Philips, to find out who’s
behind a series of puppet murders. From Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson and director of
The Muppets Christmas Carol and Muppets Treasure Island, comes the least kid-friendly puppet
movie ever made. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a hilarious and outrageous R-rated comedy
unlike anything you’ve ever seen, starring the very funny Melissa McCarthy alongside comedy all-stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale and Elizabeth Banks.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, August 22nd at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. To increase your chances, complete all of the steps. Winners will be selected on Sunday, August 12th and notified by email. Good luck!
The Happytime Murders opens August 24th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway