8/24/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Kin' Starring James Franco And Jack Reynor
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Kin, the sci-fi crime thriller starring James Franco, Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and Myles Truitt.
SYNOPSIS: “Kin,” a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, is the story of an unexpected hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and two otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, August 28th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, please go to the Lionsgate ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Kin opens on August 31st.