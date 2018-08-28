8/28/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Nun'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Nun, the latest and darkest chapter in The Conjuring universe!
SYNOPSIS: When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest (Demián Bichir) with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, September 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat.
Enjoy the show! The Nun hits theaters on September 7th.