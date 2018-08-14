8/14/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Operation Finale'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Operation Finale, pitting Oscar Isaac vs Ben Kingsley in a stunning true story following the events of WWII. The film is directed by Chris Weitz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and co-stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, and Haley Lu Richardson.
SYNOPSIS: This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.
The screening takes place on Monday, August 27th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. All screenings are first come first served, and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Operation Finale opens August 29th.