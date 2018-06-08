8/06/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Crazy Rich Asians. The anticipated adaptation of Kevin Kwan's hit novel is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, and Awkwafina.
SYNOPSIS: “Crazy Rich Asians” follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.
The screening takes place on Thursday, August 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes is not a guarantee of entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Crazy Rich Asians opens August 15th.