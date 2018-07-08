8/07/2018
Dave Bautista Says He'll Quit If James Gunn's Script For Next 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'
This animosity between Dave Bautista and Disney is getting worse, and I don't know where it's going to lead. Yesterday we posted the Guardians of the Galaxy star's tweet that it was "nauseating" working for Disney after they fired director James Gunn. That was a pretty heavy shot across the bow, but Bautista followed it up in a conversation with Shortlist in which he takes it one step further.
According to the site, Bautista threatened to quit if Marvel doesn't use Gunn's script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. To be clear, Bautista is under contract to return just like the rest of the cast, and would likely face legal repercussions if he were to follow through on his threats...
“Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me.I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”
“Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man,” he added. “I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f*ck this. This is bullshit. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”
Not that he thinks his words will have any impact on Disney's decision, adding that he just “it opens people’s eyes to James’ character.”
I don't know where this goes but you can bet Disney will try and lock this down before Avengers 4 hits, because presumably that's when we'll see Drax return. Then again, given the character's current state maybe now would be a good time to write him out?