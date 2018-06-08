Dave Bautista Is Still Pissed Over James Gunn's Firing, Calls It "Nauseating"

Of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast most upset over the firing of director James Gunn, Dave Bautista ranks right at the top. He's also the guy you'd least want angry with you, because he used to Bautista Bomb John Cena on a regular basis. Well, he's still pissed, and with it looking increasingly unlikely that Gunn will be rehired, Bautista is making ht known that he won't be happen when it comes to shoot Vol. 3...
Batista took to Twitter and tweeted, "I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel,”
Yeah, that's not good, and Disney has to wonder how many others in the cast will feel the same way. Days ago they released a unified statement of support for Gunn, but it notably said nothing about wanting out of their contracts. So most likely everyone will show up to work as expected, but there might be a few grumbles during interviews. But Bautista is really showing some nuts by speaking out like this, knowing that it won't make his bosses happy. It takes guts, and not a lot of actors would do it.
I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018