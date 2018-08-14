'Climax' Trailer: Gaspar Noé Takes Sofia Boutella Through An LSD-Fueled Nightmare

Ever since his debut feature, Gaspar Noe has established himself as a director whose films are not for the faint of heart. If being confronted with disturbing or provocative imagery isn't your thing, then films like, andare probably best left off your playlist. And the same will undoubtedly go for Noe's latest, the Cannes award-winner, which has just debuted another psychedelic new trailer.Sofia Boutella () stars in this strobe-lit, LSD-fueled mindtrip as part of a dance troupe that throws a celebration which descends into a hallucinatory nightmare. The film divided critics at Cannes but Noe managed to walk away with the prestigious Art Cinema Award.Here's the synopsis:has yet to be given a release date but A24 is expected to open it later this year.