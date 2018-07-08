8/07/2018
Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Put On Ice By Universal
It looks like Chris Pratt's Cowboy Ninja Viking film, which he's been attached to since 2014, has been put on ice, at least for now. THR reports Universal have halted production on the film just a month before shooting was to begin. That's never good.
Universal has reportedly taken the film off of their 2019 production slate, but still list the project as in active development, with the delay “to accommodate production scheduling.” Well, that's a nothing statement if there ever was one. The problem apparently has to do with the script, which was originally penned by Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Additional writers have taken a shot at it, including Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, and Craig Mazin.
The film is based on the Image Comics series about a hitman with dissociative personality disorder who can manifest the abilities of a cowboy, ninja, or Viking. Pratt would have taken the lead role, with Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra just added to the cast days ago. It also would have been the anticipated feature debut of Emmy-winning Breaking Bad director/producer Michelle MacLaren. Sadly, those who have been looking forward to seeing what she can do on the big screen will have to wait.