Chris Hardwick Makes Emotional Return To 'Talking Dead' After Abuse Allegations

The conversation about the #metoo movement and the impact it's had on the accused will rage on, and the situation with Chris Hardwick will definitely be part of it. AMC put the Talking Dead host on suspension while they investigated abuse claims made by his ex, Chloe Dykstra. He also lost plum gigs at Comic-Con this year, and who knows how many other countless opportunities. But in a reversal of fortune, AMC reinstated him after an internal investigation, and Hardwick returned to the air last night. It's clear that this wasn't your typical intro from him, as he quickly grew emotional and teared up...
Hello. Normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I just wanted to take a minute to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months. This show isn’t just a job to me, it is a vital part of my life and has been like a sanctuary these last seven years. It’s been with me through good times and bad and I’m so grateful to the fans, producers and the amazing casts of both of these shows for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week.
It seems like we are on the precipice of great change on both Walking Dead shows in the coming weeks and months and I look forward to going on that journey with you. I’ve said the following words a million times and yet I have never been more thankful than I am in this moment to say: I am Chris Hardwick, and welcome to Talking Dead.
While that was clearly a big moment for Hardwick and his supporters, others didn't share the same glee. A number of female staffers and a co-executive producer quit Talking Dead in protest, telling Deadline they "..felt they couldn’t stay after Chloe was not part of the investigation.”
To be fair, Dykstra refused to take part in the investigation, saying in a tweet that she did not "set out to ruin the career" of Hardwick. She still stands by every word of her original claims, though...
Suffice it to say, this story isn't over in the least.Hey dudes. Just a reminder: I 100% stand by every single word of my essay. I made sure it was unembellished, factual, and that I had evidence to back it up in order to protect myself in case of ACTUAL litigation (not a network investigation, where I’m not protected). That is all.— Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) August 10, 2018