8/16/2018
Canceled 'Star Wars' Spinoff Would've Been Set On Tatooine
After the mediocre performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the future of Star Wars spinoffs is in limbo. Before that film's release there were rumors about films featuring Boba Fett, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more, and even though James Mangold and Stephen Daldry were named as potential directors nothing was ever confirmed. Depending on who you believe the spinoffs are either dead or just put on ice for a while.
But now we're learning a key detail about one movie that was apparently in the building phase, because production designer Neil Lamont tells CinemaBlend where it would have taken place: Tatooine.
“We were just starting our work on another Star Wars spin-off and yeah. We were actually just making our mark on Tatooine — which would have been interesting and some other new galaxies. So hopefully, if that comes back, we’ll get the chance to be able to do that further.”
Okay, so that sounds like it might've been the Obi-Wan Kenobi film, given his obvious ties to the desert planet that would be the home planet of Luke Skywalker. The timing would have been right, too, given the expectation of Ewan McGregor reprising the role of Kenobi.
But that might not have actually been the case. Other rumors had suggested the possibility of a Mos Eisley Cantina crime movie, but those rumors were always considered razor thin at the time. Might they have had more substance to them than we thought, and it was actually the movie that got shelved?
My gut tells me this wasn't that and it was actually the Obi-Wan Kenobi film, just because Lucasfilm seemed to be heading in a character-centric direction leading up to Solo. Basically, we should take anything regarding Star Wars spinoffs as rumor until Lucasfilm comes out and confirms something, which could be a long time coming.