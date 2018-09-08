8/09/2018
Brie Larson Joins Michael B. Jordan In Legal Drama 'Just Mercy'
It's a Short Term 12 reunion! Again! Y'know, I'm perfectly happy if Brie Larson appears in all of director Destin Cretton's movies. It was her performance in Short Term 12 that showed the world she was an Oscar winner in the making (she won soon after for Room), and they reunited last year for The Glass Castle. Now Larson is joining Cretton's next film, the legal drama Just Mercy alongside Michael B. Jordan.
Larson's role in the film, an adaptation of Bryan Stevenson's memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, is unclear at this time. Jordan stars as Stevenson, an attorney and Equal Justice Initiative founder who defends prisoners wronged by a flawed justice system. The story will focus on his defense of Walter McMillan, who was sentenced to die for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Production on Just Mercy begins next month. Larson has a relatively quiet 2019 with a couple of smaller art house films on the way, starting with Marvel's first female superhero movie, Captain Marvel, a role she will reprise in Avengers 4. [Variety]