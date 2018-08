Brie Larson Joins Michael B. Jordan In Legal Drama 'Just Mercy'

It's areunion! Again! Y'know, I'm perfectly happy if Brie Larson appears in all of director Destin Cretton's movies. It was her performance inthat showed the world she was an Oscar winner in the making (she won soon after for), and they reunited last year for. Now Larson is joining Cretton's next film, the legal dramaalongside Michael B. Jordan.Larson's role in the film, an adaptation of Bryan Stevenson's memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, is unclear at this time. Jordan stars as Stevenson, an attorney and Equal Justice Initiative founder who defends prisoners wronged by a flawed justice system. The story will focus on his defense of Walter McMillan, who was sentenced to die for a crime he says he didn't commit.Production on Just Mercy begins next month. Larson has a relatively quiet 2019 with a couple of smaller art house films on the way, starting with Marvel's first female superhero movie,, a role she will reprise in. [ Variety