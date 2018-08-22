Brendan Fraser Joins DC Universe Series 'Doom Patrol' As Robotman









Back in the day you might have been able to make a case for Fraser to play someone like Superman, but that won't be the case here. Instead he'll play an unconventional hero, Cliff Steele aka Robotman. Steele is a former race car driver whose body is destroyed after a fatal accident, but fortunately mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder transfers his mind into a robot body. Fraser will voice Robotman and play Steele in flashbacks, while the physical performance goes to Riley Shanahan in a body suit.









Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti is behind the Doom Patrol series, as well, with the cast including Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Robotman will first appear in the controversial Titans series, but played by Jake Michaels. That show moves directly into Doom Patrol, which will be part of the DC Universe streaming network.





The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same. [Deadline] Check out the synopsis:





His film career apparently having peaked withand(which are fucking great, by the way), Brendan Fraser has been plenty busy on the small screen lately. Following acclaimed performances on FX's, and Showtime's, Fraser is now moving over to the superhero realm with a role in DC'sseries.