Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Triumphs Over 'The Happytime Murders', Melissa McCarthy's Lowest Ever Debut

1.- $25M/$76.8MA slow weekend for new releases really played into a tremendous second weekend for. The film fell a near-record low 5.7%, the 4th smallest second-weekend drop for a movie that opened in over 3000 theaters. How and why this happened is pretty simple. It's super rare that a major Hollywood film gets targeted at the Asian audience, and this one already had a built-in fanbase due to the bestselling novel. The result is an event experience that's likeon a much smaller scale. With an adaptation of Kevin Kwan's followup novel China Rich Girlfriend already in the works , we could be looking at the first blockbuster rom-com franchise since....when was the last one? I don't even remember.2.- $13M/$105.3MNot to dwell on this too much buthas $408M worldwide, which is more than Solo: A Star Wars Story by a healthy margin. Just sayin'.3. review )- $10MI may not have dugall that much, but I wanted Brian Henson's raunchy puppet noir-comedy to succeed. Unfortunately, that's not the case and the $40M film opened with just $10M, which is an all-time low for a Melissa McCarthy starring vehicle. Oof. I don't really know what should have been expected. The R-rated film blew its load in the promos (literally in some cases), and there simply wasn't much left that was very funny. The reviews were terrible, there wasn't a lot of buzz even for a McCarthy movie, and I expect this will plummet out of the top 10 next week. Or come close to it, anyway.4.$8M/$193.9M5.- $6.3M/$77.6M6.- $6M/$25.1MMark Wahlberg and Peter Berg's actionerslid 56% for $6M in its second weekend. That's not great, but it's made worse by the low opening weekend. At a cost of roughly $50M this one is going to need help overseas, but with Iko Uwais in the cast I think it should turn out alright. We'll see.7.- $5.6M/$20.1MEh, the 45% drop for the genuinely good survival dramaisn't awful by any means. I think the strong reviews may have helped out in that regard. However, it's another case of a weak debut really hamstringing future prospects.8.$5.3M/$32M9.- $2.9MIt's been a REALLY bad summer for movies about dogs, and the weakest performer of them all is., about a boy and his robot canine companion. The film opened to just $2.9M and is the third straight flop this year for fledgling distributor Global Road afterand...wait for it...10.- $2.7M/$25.4M