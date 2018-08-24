8/24/2018
'Bond 25' May Start Over From Scratch, Miss 2019 Release Date
It seems every trade outlet has a different take on the future of Bond 25. Following Danny Boyle's departure we heard the film would miss its November 2019 release date while a new director was found. That was quickly followed by reports it probably would still probably hit the target as contenders to replace Boyle were already being spoken to. Now Variety chimes in with another angle on it, and they say producers going back to square one.
According to their sources, Bond 25 is "going back to the drawing board" with the searching for a new writer or writer/director. They say producers at EON and MGM are focusing their search on hiring a new screenwriter which suggests Boyle and John Hodge's script will likely be scrapped, and that the prior script written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade won't be used, either. And as we noted before, they aren't interested in bringing in just anybody to direct, so expect another big name to slide behind the camera.
Filming was to begin in December but if a new script is needed then expect that date to move significantly.