Ben Schwartz Is Voicing 'Sonic The Hedgehog' On The Big Screen

"I. Love. 90s. Blue. Iconic. Characters", tweets Parks & Rec's Ben Schwartz, and he isn't kidding. The man who is also Jean Ralphio already voices Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dewey in the new Ducktales, and now he's added the fastest of fast blue characters to his resume. Schwartz will be voicing Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount.
Sega's iconic blue speedster will be the center of a live-action/CGI hybrid, with Schwartz providing his voice. Jim Carrey has already been cast as his nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik, with Tika Sumpter and James Marsden cast in what are likely to be human roles. The story will find Sonic trying to stop Robotnik's plans for world domination, which include those Chaos emeralds you used to have to collect in the best-selling video game franchise.
Oscar-nominated director Jeff Fowler is behind the camera, and Sonic the Hedgehog has been given a November 15th 2019 release date. [Variety]
I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST! https://t.co/SOYqgnf3ym— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 9, 2018