Batwoman Backlash Causes Ruby Rose To Quit Twitter

I saw this news over the weekend and wanted to wait and seeit was just some stupid mistake, but alas it looks like it wasn't. Ruby Rose has had a wild few days. She scored arguably the biggest role of her career as Batwoman in a new CW series , her film, which she was heavily promoted in, made a whopping $141M at the box office...oh, and a bunch of angry trolls attacked her for her sexuality, forcing her to quit Twitter.This is a weird one, so let's jump into it. Rose playing the Kate Kane version of Batwoman was seen as a really big deal for the LGBTQ community, having a gay superhero character on TV in a major network series. Rose, who has been publicly out for years, appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show and talked about how deeply personal the role is for her, for exactly this reason and others. Yet somehow there was a backlash against her casting specifically because of her sexuality, and began attacking the actress personally. Some of the insults attack her for not being Jewish as the character is, while others attack her for claiming to be gender fluid and not a good spokesperson for LGBTQ. Check out the #RecastBatwoman hashtag to get a look at most of it.Rose posted this message on Twitter before closing her account and blocking comments on her Instagram...What's wild about this is that these would seemingly be people in favor of Rose's casting, but they've attacked her nonetheless. You can see why that would be especially hurtful, and why that would lead to her taking a powder from social media for a while.