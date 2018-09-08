8/09/2018
'Aquaman' Won't Feature Any Other Justice League Members
Aquaman may have a bunch of new friends in the Justice League, but he shouldn't expect any help from them in his upcoming solo film. Not that it should come as any surprise, but director James Wan has confirmed to EW that Aquaman won't feature Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg, or The Flash.
“I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”
“I told them I understand and respect that it’s part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well. “It was something the studio was respectful about … .in my movie he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It’s a classic hero’s journey. I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone, it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king.”
That's probably a good idea. Warner Bros. is trying to rebuild the DCEU after the disastrous Justice League, and the best way to do that is to give the individual characters their own stories to tell. Wonder Woman was a huge hit and was largely left to its own devices, and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) should be left to face his brother Orn (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) without any Justice League support.
Aquaman opens December 21st.