Andy Serkis' Long-Developing 'Animal Farm' Heads To Netflix

That mega-deal last week which saw Andy Serkis' Mowgli head over to Netflix ? Apparently it was just the beginning, because now the streaming giant has become the home of another long-developing project Serkis has been working on, his adaptation of George Orwell's In the works since at least 2012 , the film is a live-action/motion-capture hybrid of the Orwellian classic, a political allegory about a group of farm animals who rebel against their human masters. Serkis will direct and obviously play a part in the motion-capture aspect, and he'll be joined by hisdirector Matt Reeves and longtime collaborator John Cavendish as producers. The plan is to present the story in a contemporary fashion rather than reflecting the Russian Revolution.No word on when this would shoot, but it could be a while due to the large amount of pre and post-production required for a motion-capture project like this.