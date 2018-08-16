'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn' Trailer: 'The Greasy Strangler' Director Returns With An Oddball Love Story

Under normal circumstances I would run to any movie that featured Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, and Craig Robinson in it, but when I saw thatwas directed by's Jim Hosking, I avoided it like the plague at Sundance. Hosking's previous film was, to put it mildly, damned repulsive, and was one of the very few times I ever quit a movie before finishing it. While some will chalk it up as being deliberately shocking, to me it was just a piece of shit. This one, however, looks much better.The bizarro '' stars Aubrey Plaza as the unhappy Lulu Danger, a former cafe employee fired by her boss and husband. Her life gets turned upside down when she sees a commercial for a magic show, headlined by magician Beverly Luff Linn (Robinson), a figure from her past. All Lulu wants to do is get to the show and reconnect with the man of her dreams, and a crime caper involving her husband and his partner (Clement) may be her ticket. Emile Hirsch, Maria Bamford, and Matt Berry co-star in what looks like more outrageous absurdity from Hosking, but at least it doesn't appear to be deliberately disgusting. I have to admit I kinda want to see this now.hits theaters and VOD on October 19th.