8/29/2018
Alec Baldwin Has Already Left The 'Joker' Movie
Well, I'd heard Alec Baldwin could be fickle about the roles he chooses, but this is ridiculous. Only yesterday he was cast in Todd Phillips' Joker movie, the actor is apparently out of the film. And he's apparently not happy about it, whatever the Hell it was that went down. His response to USAToday when asked about the film makes that abundantly clear...
“I’m no longer doing that movie,” Baldwin said. “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part."
Damn. He added that "scheduling" was the issue for his departure, but it sounds like maybe the role of Thomas Wayne wasn't meaty enough for an actor of his talents? Maybe he was too far down on the bill? Just a guess. Unfortunate, because seeing him alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Marc Maron in a gritty superhero movie could have been incredible. Especially if Wayne is being portrayed as a "cheesy" Donald Trump-like figure, it would have been perfect for Baldwin.
With shooting to being September 10th there isn't a lot of time to find a replacement. What are the rest of the Baldwin clan doing right now? Joker opens October 4th 2019.