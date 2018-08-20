8/20/2018
Alec Baldwin Gets 'Stupid Happy', 'Just Mercy' Casts O'Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Mann Joins 'Lady And The Tramp'
Alec Baldwin, who keeps his feet on the ground in this summer's Mission: Impossible-Fallout, is starring in the indie Stupid Happy. He's joined by Judith Light (Growing Pains), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), and Luke Cage star Mike Colter. The film is directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, who co-wrote the script with Jen Tullock and play roles in the ensemble. The story follows sisters who learn after their playwright father's death that their mother, who they thought was long dead, is actually alive and starring on a soap opera. [Deadline]
Ice Cube's son keeps racking up solid roles in his young career. O'Shea Jackson Jr. has joined the talented cast of courtroom drama Just Mercy, based on the true story of renowned civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson as he fights to help those caught up in a flawed legal system. Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx star, with Destin Cretton (Short Term 12) behind the camera. Jackson was seen earlier this year in Den of Thieves, and has a role coming up in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. [THR]
Thomas Mann will take on the human role of Jim Dear in Disney's live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. The Charlie Bean-directed film already has Tessa Thompson as the voice of high-class Cocker Spaniel named Lady, who embarks on a romantic journey with street mongrel Tramp, voiced by Justin Theroux. Jim Dear is Lady's human owner who makes the decision to get rid of her after he and his wife, played by Kiersey Clemons, have their first child. Ashley Jensen and Benedict Wong voice other canines in the film, which will be part of Disney's streaming service next year. Mann was last seen in Brain on Fire opposite Chloe Grace Moretz.