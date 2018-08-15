'After Everything' Trailer: Young Lovers Face A Terminal Illness Head-On

Didhave you bawling like a child with a skinned knee? Eyes still get dusty at? Then you might want to have some Kleenex ready if checking out, Hannah Marks and Joey Power's directorial debut which again finds young love tested by a terminal illness.Jeremy Allen White () andstar Maika Monroe are the lovely young couple at the center of this story. He plays a spirited NYC kid who meets and falls for Mia (Monroe) at about the same time he's hit with a cancer diagnosis. Together they must deal with the challenges life has thrown at them, and learn to stay happy despite all of the obstacles.Surrounding the lead duo is a great supporting cast that includes the busy Sasha Lane, Marisa Tomei, Gina Gershon, Olivia Luccardi, Dean Winters, and Joe Keery.debuted earlier this year at SXSW and I don't recall hearing much about it. The trailer is impressive, and seems to keep a pretty uplifting feel about it despite the subject matter. The film hits VOD and select theaters on October 12th.