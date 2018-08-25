8/16/2018
25th Anniversary Re-Release Of 'Jurassic Park' Hits Theaters Next Month
I don't know if this is a controversial opinion or not, but the Jurassic Park franchise....eh, it kinda sucks. Let's be honest, the only truly great film of the three was the 1993 original, which still holds up and is superior to anything the Jurassic World movies have done. And while we all probably have it on Bluray by now, not everybody had the chance to see this masterpiece on the big screen, but that's about to change.
Jurassic Park is headed back into theaters for three days to celebrate its 25th anniversary, thanks to Universal and Fathom Events. The film will run on September 16th, 18th, and 19th. 500 theaters nationwide will take part, and each screening will include a 17-minute fanmade cut of the film.
The last time Jurassic Park was in theaters was in 2013 for the 3D re-release, which brought in an incredible $45M, putting it over the $1B mark worldwide.
You can get tickets now at FathomEvents.com.