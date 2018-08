10th Anniversary Marvel Movie Marathon Coming To IMAX For One Week Only

pic.twitter.com/lopaGKV6Qh It’s the 10th Anniversary of @MarvelStudios and we’re celebrating. For the first time ever, you can experience all 20 films from the MCU, only in IMAX. Secure your seat: https://t.co/uSgd30TFqL August 10, 2018

How does a Marvel film festival sound to you? Pretty good? Then you'll be happy about this news, because Marvel is continuing their 10-year anniversary celebration by re-releasing all 20 of their feature films on IMAX screens nationwide. For one week only you'll be able to see every Marvel film on IMAX, including those that have never been in the format before, like, andThe event begins August 30th through September 6th with four movies each day according to theatrical release date. Here's the rundown:You can pick and choose which movies you want to see and pay for them individually, or if you intend to sit through the whole thing Regal Cinemas allows you to pay for the entire package for just $50.