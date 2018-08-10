10th Anniversary Marvel Movie Marathon Coming To IMAX For One Week Only

How does a Marvel film festival sound to you? Pretty good? Then you'll be happy about this news, because Marvel is continuing their 10-year anniversary celebration by re-releasing all 20 of their feature films on IMAX screens nationwide. For one week only you'll be able to see every Marvel film on IMAX, including those that have never been in the format before, like Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger.
The event begins August 30th through September 6th with four movies each day according to theatrical release date. Here's the rundown:
Aug. 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor
Aug. 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World
Sept. 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sept. 3: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sept. 4: Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange
Sept. 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War
Sept. 6: Fans will vote for two screenings.
You can pick and choose which movies you want to see and pay for them individually, or if you intend to sit through the whole thing Regal Cinemas allows you to pay for the entire package for just $50.
