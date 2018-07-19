7/19/2018
Zazie Beetz May Join Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Movie
From one absurd antihero to the ultimate Clown Prince of Crime. Zazie Beetz, who kicked ass as Domino in Deadpool 2, is now in talks to join Todd Phillips' and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker film, making her one of the rare actors to work with both Marvel and DC.
Domino's stroke of good luck is carrying over to the DCEU, or at least a darker, standalone offshoot of the superhero franchise. Beetz will play a "single mother who catches the interest of the man” who will eventually become the Joker. Chances are Beetz will be playing a new character based on that description, so if you were thinking Harley Quinn that's probably not happening.
Joker begins shooting in September, with Phillips directing and co-writing the script with Scott Silver. The film then opens next year on October 4th. [THR]