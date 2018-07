You'll Be Waiting Longer For 'Stranger Things' Season 3, Netflix Says It'll Be "Worth The Wait"

For the legion of die-hardfans out there, the wait for season 3 must be torture. This awesome retro teaser for Starcourt Mall's grand opening probably raised the anticipation to eleven, no pun intended...Unfortunately, those same fans are going to be waiting longer than ever to see what kind of demonic shit can happen when you throw a mall food court into the mix. Speaking at the TCAs, Netflix's Cindy Holland confirmed that Stranger Things won't be here in time for Halloween, but maybe in time for next summer break? Yep, next summer.Holland said (via EW ).“It’s a really exciting season, just takes a little more time,” she added.So you'll be waiting longer, but it's only so the Duffers can give fans the bestpossible. Sounds good, right? Especially after last season was a little bit of a letdown. If the wait means no more storyline diversions to hang out with Punk Eleven and the Forgettables than I'm all for it. Oh, and when it does come back you'll be getting one episode less than before