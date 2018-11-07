'Y: The Last Man' Cast To Include Barry Keoghan, Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, And More









That's right, Barry Keoghan, who also upped the creep factor in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will play Yorick Brown in Y: The Last Man. He'll be joined by Diane Lane (!!) in the role of Yorick's mother, Senator Jennifer Brown; Imogen Poots (!!!) plays Yorick's sister, Hero Brown; Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) is mysterious Agent 355; Juliana Canfield (Succession) as Beth, Yorick's longtime girlfriend and the woman he hopes to be reunited with; and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as Nora, an assistant to the President.





The series will be written by Michael Green (Logan), and takes place in the aftermath of a plague that wipes out any mammal with a Y chromosome. Only Yorick and his pet monkey Ampersand survive to exist in a world completely made up of women. It's not as fun as it sounds. The pilot will be directed by Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) and you can bet FX is going to want to move on this sooner rather than later. [ THR

Brian K. Vaughan's immensely popular comic serieshas been a hot property around Hollywood for years. Attempts to launch it as a film and TV series have failed despite some big time talent, but things seem to be moving forward for real over at FX. The last we'd heard was a rumor that Jodie Foster might take one of the lead roles, and while that didn't pan out, the cast has indeed been filled out by some impressive stars, led byandBarry Keoghan.