Two Clips From 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Deliver Big Marvel Action

Marvel's grip on the summer blockbuster season continues in just a few days with. The latest clips do a good job of teasing a little bit of the film's action, which I think is better than in the previous movie. And they also offer better looks at two of the movie's villains, Hannah John-Kamen as the mysterious Ghost, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.The first clip shows a fight between Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne and Ghost, a battle that makes it clear the villain won't be easy to take down. Or even to lay a hand on. She possesses strange phasing powers that make her virtually impossible to hit, but there's a lot to the origin of those powers. The second clip is part of the chase scene that has become a big part of the movie's marketing. We get to see Paul Rudd's Scott Lang in Giant-Man mode, chasing down Burch and his goons using a truck as a scooter. We also see Michael Pena as Luis, who appears taken with how easily Hope takes out Burch's men.Directed by Peyton Reed,opens July 6th.