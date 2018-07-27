'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Trailer: X-Men's Lana Condor Deals With Awkward Teen Romance

How embarrassing would it be if everyone you had secretly been crushing on found out all at once? Pretty bad, right? Well, that's the premise behind Netflix's latest grab for the teen-lit audience,, which gives star Lana Condor her first big leading role.Condor, for those who may not recognize her off the bat, played Jubilee in. Here she's Lara Jean Song Covey, a high schooler content to go through her days in anonymity, dreaming about the five boys she has a crush on and writing them love letters which she keeps hidden. That is until those letters are discovered and made public, and she must deal with the humiliating fallout. Although, of course, there's always potential that her feelings will be reciprocated?The film is based on the book by Jenny Han, and directed by Susan Johnson, a producer who made her directorial debut with the Bel Powley comedy,. On the surface this looks like something Powley would be in, but I'm happy to see Hollywood pushing for more films like this led by Asian-Americans and other women of color. The book produced two sequels and it makes me wonder if there's potential in seeing those adapted, as well.To All the Boys I've Loved Before hits Netflix on August 17th.