7/09/2018
Tiffany Haddish To Star In Miguel Arteta's Comedy 'Limited Partners'
The Tiffany Haddish takeover continues and doesn't appear to be slowing down at all. After her breakout turn in Girls Trip, Haddish is the arguably the most sought-after actress in Hollywood and she has taken full advantage of it. Not only does she have Night School coming up with Kevin Hart, but also mob drama The Kitchen and Tyler Perry's comedy Nobody's Fool. And now she's added one more film to her busy slate, Limited Partners, from Beatriz at Dinner director Miguel Arteta.
Deadline confirms Haddish and Arteta will teamup for Limited Partners, about two best friends who start company together, only to see their friendship tested during a buyout. They describe it as being in the same vein as Superbad and Bridesmaids, which is a pretty bold claim to make. Arteta isn't a huge name but he's been an indie darling for years. His most acclaimed film would probably be Chuck & Buck, but he's found success with the Michael Cera comedy Youth in Revolt, and recently premiered Duck Butter at Tribeca.
And there may be more on the horizon for Haddish as studios jockey for her services. Warner Bros. apparently wanted her for ex-Cameron Diaz project Bobby Sue, while Sony approached her for what is rumored to be a new 21 Jump Street movie. Those could still happen once Haddish's schedule clears up.