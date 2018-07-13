7/13/2018
'The Package' Trailer: Netflix Made A Comedy About A Kid Who Cut His Penis Off
I'm not going to jerk your chain here. Netflix's teen comedy The Package is about a kid who accidentally chops off his own penis while camping in the woods. That's right. This is what all those millions of dollars and thousands of hours of original content has given us. Think about this the next time Netflix revives some terrible sitcom from the '90s for no apparent reason. They could be filling that acquisition budget with more movies about sliced off dicks.
I'm a fan of raunchy, flat-out stupid teen comedies as anybody, but the trailer for this is pretty wretched even though I like some of the cast. Blockers breakout Geraldine Viswanathan, who just got a sweet new gig, is the best reason to have this is better than it looks. Eduardo Franco, probably best known for Netflix's American Vandal, plays the kid who lost his junk. The rest of the cast includes Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), Sadie Calvano (Mom), and Luke Spencer Roberts (Fear the Walking Dead), all as friends who must race against time to save the removed appendage.
Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) is behind the camera for this, working from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The Workaholics crew of Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, and Kyle Newacheck are producers and...yeah, that makes sense.
The Package hits Netflix on August 10th.