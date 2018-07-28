'The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl' Trailer: Love, Adventure, And Cocktails During A Wild Night In Kyoto

Get ready for a rom-com experience unlike any other.is the latest surreal animated experience from director Masaaki Yuasa, who may be best known here in America for the Netflix seriesor his episode of. And based on this wild,Exploding with colors and an enchanting, free-flowing energy, the film follows a girl known simply as The Girl with Black Hair, as she experiences one crazy night of love, adventure, romance, and cocktails in Kyoto. There's so much going on in every frame that you want to rewind the trailer multiple times just to catch it all. Combining elements of teen and screwball comedy with the dreamlike qualities we've come to expect from Japanese anime, this is shaping up to be one of the year's must-see animated films.Here's the synopsis: “As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as ‘The Girl with Black Hair’ experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.”opens August 22nd.