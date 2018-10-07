'The Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz Endures Gay Conversion Therapy

Winning the biggest award at Sundance doesn't always translate to box office or even critical success, but it sure doesn't hurt.won the festival's top prize, the Grand Jury Prize for Drama, and a cast led by Chloe Moretz,'s Sasha Lane, and's John Gallagher Jr. There's every reason to think it will make a huge splash, especially as it tackles one of today's hot button issues.Directed by Desiree Akhavan, who made an impact a couple of years ago with Appropriate Behavior, the film stars Moretz as Cameron, a young lesbian woman sent away to a gay conversion therapy center. There she encounters the center's strict administrators who encourage repentance for their same sex attraction, but Cameron finds others inside who choose to fight against the intolerance. Jennifer Ehle, Forrest Goodluck, Emily Skeggs, and Owen Campbell co-star.opens August 3rd.