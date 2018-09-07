'The Favorite' Trailer: 'The Lobster' Director Has Emma Stone & Rachel Weisz Engage In Bizarre Palace Intrigue

Withand, director Yorgos Lanthimos has had two of the strangest awards season entries. While his latest,, may look like a historical drama easier for voters to wrap their brains around, the new trailer confirms the director's unusual sense of humor will again be on full display.Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone are the starry trio at the center of an 18th-century royal drama about the Queen, her close confidante and secret lover, Sarah Churchill, and the weird triangle that forms when Sarah's young cousin Abigail arrives. With Sarah strategizing a war against France, it's Abigail who becomes the Queen's new favorite. Let the fight for power, badgers, and rabbits begin!There's debauchery and royal insanity all over the place, which is exactly what I want from a costume drama. Nobody needs another dull period piece about palace intrigue, and now the only question is how many Oscar nominations will this get? I want it to get all of them right now.Here's the official synopsis:Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, and Mark Gatiss,opens November 23rd.