'Star Wars Resistance': First Look At The Animated Series' Characters, Possible Premiere Date Revealed

Still suffering from Star Wars Rebels withdrawal? I feel ya, but our mutual pain may be about over. Star Wars Resistance, the new animated series from Rebels creator Dave Filoni might be closer than we knew, and today we're getting a first look at some of its characters, including some familiar faces.
Character designs were revealed during a recent Disney France Partners Event, and while it's not a great image you can pick out at least two recognizable faces from the current live-action trilogy. On the right you can pick out the roly-poly robot BB-8, who became so popular with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In the back to the left you can see ace fighter pilot Poe Dameron, who will be voiced by Oscar Isaac. In the center you can see the series' central protagonist, Kazuda Xiono, a skilled pilot recruited by the Resistance to infiltrate the First Order to get a sense of their strength.
On the left where all the dark siders are gathered, the metallic form of Captain Phasma is seen, and she'll be voiced by Gwendoline Christie. The rest of the announced voice cast includes Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.
The anime-inspired series will take place prior to The Force Awakens, which opens up a wealth of possibilities in story and characters. We could see Filoni pick up some of the dangling Star Wars Rebels threads (Hey Ezra, where ya at?), or expand background of characters from the live-action movies.
A tweet from a Disney France employee says the series could premiere on Disney XD this October, which isn't that far off. While it isn't confirmed yet, an announcement could be around the corner.
