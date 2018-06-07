7/06/2018
'Star Wars: Episode 9' Reunites Keri Russell With Director J.J. Abrams
Now that FX's The Americans is over, Keri Russell has found a new way to pass the time. And wouldn't you know, it's all thanks to her old friend J.J. Abrams. Russell has joined the cast of Star Wars: Episode 9, making this the biggest film franchise of her career. Sorry, Mission: Impossible.
Oh yeah, that's right. Russell previously starred in Mission: Impossible III, which was Abrams' big screen directorial debut. They also worked together on her breakout TV series, Felicity, so the connection runs deep. As for her Star Wars role, of course we don't know jack about it, but Variety does say it will involve "action-heavy fight scenes". Hmmm...as long as she's not Captain Phasma II then we should be good.
Production on Star Wars: Episode 9 begins later this month, with Abrams looking to cast other big roles soon. Stay tuned.