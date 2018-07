'Star Wars: Episode 9' Cast Reveals Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher's Return, Plus New Additions

Here we go. The cast has been revealed for J.J. Abrams', and while many of the names are familiar there are a few surprises. Here are just a couple of the biggies: Mark Hamill is returning as Luke Skywalker, and Carrie Fisher is back as Leia, albeit using previously unreleased footage from. We also get confirmation of Billy Dee Williams' comeback as Lando Calrissian, and a surprising omission. See if you catch it. Here's the roster, including a few words by Abrams...Notice it? Yeah, there's nothing on Keri Russell, who was reported to have joined the cast a few weeks ago . Her addition seemed like a lock given her past history with Abrams, but maybe the deal fell through? Or perhaps her role is small enough to be excluded? Hard to say, but if she's not given prominence that is very disappointing to me.Hamill's inclusion suggests a few things. Maybe Abrams is writing off what happened to Luke in, the way some (including myself) have speculated? Or Luke will return as a creepy Force Ghost or in flashback. These options seem most likely.And what about Carrie Fisher? I thought they would take the easy route and have Leia die between movies, so we wouldn't have to witness it and go through that heartbreak. The tease of her death inwas hard enough. If Abrams is using unused footage of her it suggests Leia's role will be small. Perhaps she will be seen in flashback, as well?I have no clue about the characters played by the awesome Richard E. Grant, who played a key role in last year's. He's also pretty great in. Yes, that. I don't know anything about Naomi Ackie, other than her role in the historical dramaopens December 20th 2019, and don't think it missed my attention that Abrams calls it "conclusion to the Skywalker saga". We'll see about that.